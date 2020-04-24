Nigerian Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday met with a group of ministers in furtherance of the work of the Economic Sustainability Committee.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the concerned ministers to jointly develop a comprehensive policy to brace up for post-COVID-19 Nigerian economy.

Spokesman to the Vice president, Laolu Akande, said in a statement, that the Economic Sustainability Committee was asked to support the ministers in executing the directive.

“Today, the Vice President proceeded with the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment; Science and Technology; Transportation; Aviation; Interior; Health; Works and Housing; Labour and Employment; and Education on the work of coordinating the efforts in order to produce a comprehensive Economic Sustainability Plan that will turn the current economic challenges into opportunities for the Nigerian people as envisioned by the President,” Akande said.

Akande also said in the statement that the Economic Sustainability Committee would be meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council ahead of the completion and submission of its report to the President.

The Economic Sustainability Committee, chaired by the Vice President, was set up to look at the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy. (VON)