Super Falcons Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade, named in WAFCON XI

Super Falcons stars, Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade have made the Confederation of African Football (CAF) best 11 players drafted after the 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ajibade, Atletico Madrid forward and Deportivo Alaves defender Ohale, according to CAF, were two of Nigeria’s most prominent stars in Morocco.

Though the Nigerian forward, Ajibade missed the third-place game against Zambia, after being shown a straight red card in the semi-final against hosts Morocco, she ended the tournament as the joint-top scorer with three goals and three assists.

The 22-year-old scored in the Falcons’ 2-1 defeat to South Africa, before further goals against Burundi and Cameroon.

While Ajibade was excellent in the attack, veteran defender and four-time WAFCON winner, Ohale put up a solid performance defensively for the Falcons, helping the team keep three clean sheets at the tournament.

The 30-year-old even picked up a Woman-of-The-Match award for her brilliance in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Both players were also included in the tournament’s best 11 after the group stage.

Ohale and Ajibade join nine other stars from three other semi-finalists to make up CAF’s best XI for the 2022 Championship.

The Banyana Banyana, who won their first-ever WAFCON trophy after beating hosts Morocco in the final, have four players in the team.

Runners-up Morocco have three representatives, while bronze medallists Zambia have two players among Africa’s best XI.