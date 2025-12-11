Ex-Aviation Minister Oduah Charged With N5bn Fraud, Restricted From Leaving Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, over an alleged N5bn fraud said to have been committed during her tenure in 2014.

Oduah, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2014, appeared before Justice Hamza Muazu at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretences. The charges were filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

One of the counts alleges that Oduah fraudulently secured N2.4bn from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through a company, Broad Waters Resources, under the guise of financing technical supervision. The alleged offence reportedly took place in January 2014.

She was also accused of illicitly obtaining N1.6bn and another N839m using false pretences, in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act.

Oduah was arraigned alongside a co-defendant, Gloria Odita. Both pleaded not guilty. Oduah was represented by Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), while Odita was represented by Wale Balogun (SAN).

Justice Muazu granted Oduah bail on self-recognisance but ordered her to surrender her passport to the court. He further directed that she must not travel outside Nigeria without judicial approval.

This is the second prosecution Oduah is facing over the same allegations. An earlier case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Federal High Court in Abuja was later withdrawn.