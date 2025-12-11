Bayelsa Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo Dies After Sudden Collapse in Govt House

Bayelsa State was thrown into mourning on Thursday, December 11, 2025, following the sudden death of its Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Ewhrudjakpo, aged 60, reportedly collapsed in his office at the Government House, Yenagoa, at about 1:30 p.m. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as aides and security personnel rushed to assist him before he was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A senior government official, who spoke in confidence, said the deputy governor appeared to be in critical condition by the time he reached the hospital. Early indications from medical staff suggest he may have suffered a cardiac-related emergency.

Ewhrudjakpo, born on September 5, 1965, had served as deputy governor since 2020 under Governor Douye Diri. Before his elevation to the state’s number-two office, he represented Bayelsa West in the 9th Senate, where he chaired key committees and was regarded as one of the more influential lawmakers from the South-South.

His unexpected death has left the state’s political establishment in shock, with senior officials expected to brief the public as more details emerge.