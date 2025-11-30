PDP slams Tinubu’s ambassadorial list as ‘scandalous’, demands immediate withdrawal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s newly released list of ambassadorial nominees, describing it as “reprehensible,” “scandalous,” and a threat to Nigeria’s global standing.

Tinubu on Saturday forwarded 32 names to the senate, days after submitting an initial batch of three nominees. The list features prominent political figures and controversial individuals including Mahmood Yakubu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Reno Omokri, former presidential aide and Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister.

In a statement issued by Ini Ememobong, its national publicity secretary, the PDP questioned the integrity and suitability of several nominees, alleging that some have histories of “anti-democratic conduct.”

Ememobong also criticised the president for taking nearly three years to compile the list, saying the delay reflects “the paucity of excellent people” within the administration’s circles.

“While most Nigerians are seriously appalled by the inclusion of most of the nominees, they are not totally surprised, given the history and disposition of this administration,” he said.

He added that ambassadorial nominees are a direct reflection of the values of the president who selected them. “By making these nominations, the President has shown Nigerians that these are the best people he has to represent our country.”

The PDP reserved its sharpest criticism for Mahmood Yakubu, the former INEC chairman, whose appointment, it said, sends a troubling signal ahead of the 2027 elections.

“To offer him an ambassadorial appointment at a time like this is an excellent exemplar of a skewed reward system,” the statement said. “We suspect this is designed as an incentive to the new INEC chairman to also deliver flawed elections in 2027. This is absolutely scandalous and completely unacceptable.”

The party urged the president to withdraw the list and replace it with nominees of “stellar democratic credentials and high moral standing” capable of representing Nigeria honourably on the international stage.

Advertisement

“Appointing and sending ambassadors with tainted political profiles is not only a great disservice to Nigeria but a setup for a diplomatic all-time low,” the PDP warned.