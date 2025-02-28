A total of 83 Health Technician graduates of the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, have been inducted into the Council of Health Assistants/ Technicians Board of Nigeria.

During a colourful ceremony held at the main auditorium of the College in Ilesa, the excited Health Technician graduates alongside their parents were full of gratitude to God for helping them to achieve the feat.

Speaking at the ceremony, Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem charged the students not to rest on the feat they have just achieved in the field of Health Technology.

While urging them to see the achievement as a foundation for greater things to come, the Provost challenged them to pursue greater academic heights in the Health technology industry.

Dr Raheem recalled with proud nostalgia how the department started under his watch in the college, stressing that a lot of products of the college are doing well in their various places of employment.

He admonished them not to allow any form of distraction in their professional calling, but to strive to get better in their chosen field.

Administering the oath on the new inductees, Registrar, Council of Health Assistants/Technicians Boad of Nigeria, Mr Sunday Aboje charged them to continue to make the council proud wherever they find themselves in the world.

He commended the management and staff of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa for producing competent health professionals that can stand and compete favourably with their counterparts from any part of the world.

In a goodwill message, Director, School of Public Health, Dr Rasheed Kolawole congratulated the students for their commitment and resilience to achieve their success.

Also speaking, the Head of Department, School of Public Health, Mr Sunday Adebayo expressed gratitude to the school management for the support towards the department.