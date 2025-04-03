Engr. Ajayi Taiwo Olasoji has emerged as the new Acting Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa.

This is sequel to the decision of the former Chairman, Comrade Tunde Olorede to step down from the position sighting personal reasons.

Engr. Olasoji, who was the former Secretary, emerged as the Acting Chairman after recording the highest number of nominations from members of the union at a congress held withing the campus of the institution.

In another development at the congress which is the first for the year 2025, Mrs Iyabo Ilesanmi gathered the highest number of nominations to emerge as the new Acting Secretary of the Union.

Addressing the congress, the Acting Chairman, Engr. Olasoji thanked members of the union for the confidence reposed in him through their nominations.

He promised to work with other Exco members of the union to move the college branch of NASU forward as well as ensure that staff welfare is not jeopardised.

He urged every member of the union to cooperate with the executive members in a bid to make things run better, promising to work assiduously to ensure transparency and accountability.

The Chairman then used the congress to implore members to prepare for the forthcoming worker’s day celebrations which comes up in May.