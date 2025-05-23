OSCO-Health, Ilesa felicitates with Owa of Ijesaland on coronation

The management and staff of the Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-Health), Ilesa, have extended warm congratulations to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, on his coronation as the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland.

In honour of the coronation ceremony, the College declared Friday, May 23, a lecture-free day, describing the occasion as a significant cultural milestone in the history of Ijesaland.

In a congratulatory statement released in Ilesa, the Provost of the College, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, hailed Oba Haastrup as a monarch of impeccable character and disciplined leadership, expressing optimism that his reign would usher in unprecedented growth and development across Ilesa and the entire Ijesa region.

“The entire management and staff of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, led by the Provost, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, heartily congratulate His Imperial Majesty, the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers,” the statement read.

“We are confident that Ijesaland will experience transformative development under his reign. We pray for a peaceful and progressive era for our land and Osun State as a whole.”

The College also felicitated with sons and daughters of Ijesaland worldwide, praying that peace and prosperity will reign during Oba Haastrup’s time on the throne.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the College, Mr. Moshood Afolabi, in a separate statement announcing the suspension of academic activities, said: “This special day marks an important cultural milestone, and the College deems it significant enough to pause academic activities in respect and honour of this traditional event.”

He urged all students to conduct themselves with dignity and decorum during the celebrations, whether on or off campus, as worthy ambassadors of the institution.

“Ki ade o pe lori, ki bata pe lese, ki esin oba o je oko pe.”

Kabiyesi ooooo!