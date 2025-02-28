Ogun strengthens health sector with capacity building 

Ogun State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the healthcare system through continuous capacity building for health sector professionals across the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker gave this assurance at a 5-Day Capacity Building Workshop on Programme Management for Directors and Programme Officers in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the health sector in Ijebu-Ode.

She emphasised that the State Government had continued to prioritise human capital development as a key component of its renewal efforts in health sector, noting that while infrastructural development remains crucial, the government recognises that well-trained personnel were fundamental to delivering quality healthcare services.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Kayode Oladehinde, the Commissioner stated that the current administration had embarked on continuous upgrading of health system since inception, with capacity building as a core strategy, adding that the training aligned with the Health Sector Renewal Initiative currently being implemented.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun, our administration has consistently upgraded numerous Primary Health Centres and Secondary Facilities across the State, making healthcare more accessible than ever before. However, to sustain these gains, it is crucial that those providing care and managing health programmes continually enhance their skills. This commitment to ongoing professional development is the cornerstone of capacity building initiatives like this one,” she said.

Dr Coker advised the participants to maximise the opportunity provided by the training to enhance their competencies in programme planning, coordination, and result-driven implementation, also,expressed optimism that they would cascade the knowledge gained to their respective teams to further improve service delivery across the health sector.

In his remarks, the Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics, Ministry of Health, Dr. Abayomi Bamiselu, highlighted the necessity of the training in addressing challenges such as resource mobilisation, management, and emerging public health threats.

He added that the five-day training would equip participants with essential skills in programme planning, monitoring and evaluation, leadership, and stakeholder’s engagement, ultimately strengthening healthcare delivery in Ogun State.

In his contribution as a facilitator, Dr. Adeniyi Fagbamigbe, while fielding questions from journalists, explained that, the workshop also aimed to equip participants with the skills to develop new, fundable programmes that align with the State Governor’s vision for the health sector. He emphasised that investing in such capacity-building initiatives was a worthwhile expenditure, ensuring long-term benefits for the sector.

Responding on behalf of other participants, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Adekunle Solarin, and the Coordinator of the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Programme at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Islamiad Soleye, assured that the knowledge gained from the workshop would be effectively applied in carrying out their respective duties.