Universities on the verge of another crisis over N50bn earned allowances

Public tertiary education in the country is about to witness a new round of crisis over the N50 bllion earned allowances recently released by the federal government and a host of other issues around 2009 Agreements renegotiation, which federal government has been accused by the Academic Staff Union of Universities of playing game.

At issue now is the festering angst over sharing formula of the Earned Allowances among ASUU and inter University centres following the rejection of the sharing formula of the N50 billion Earned Allowances by the Joint Action Committee, JAC of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU.

According to report, the N50 billion Earned Allowances is to be shared by inter university centres, which means the university based unions: SSANU, NASU, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

The JAC of SSANU and NASU has three weeks ago sounded the alarm that of the sum, 80 percent of it has been allocated to ASUU leaving a beggarly 20 percent to the other three unions to share.

For Equality

In a statement three Sundays ago, entitled: “Unjust distribution of the approved N50 billion for university unions,” and signed by the JAC Chairman and President of SSANU, Comrade Mohamed Ibrahim and the General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, the two unions expressed disappointment and apparent displeasure over the sharing formula.

They said the arrangement was “unjust, lop-sided, and grossly unfair, provocative, totally unacceptable, and capable of creating industrial unrest and lack of harmony. This, they noted is capable of accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian Universities.

The statement read: “The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) expresses its deep displeasure, outrage, and firm rejection of the recent distribution formula adopted for the disbursement of the N50 billion approved by the Federal Government for university based unions.

“We have received, with utter disappointment, the information that 80% of the sum has been allocated solely to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), while the remaining 20% is expected to be shared among SSANU, NASU and NAAT.

“This lopsided arrangement is grossly unfair, provocative, totally unacceptable, and capable of creating industrial disharmony, thereby further accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian Universities.

“Non-Teaching staff of Nigeria Universities are not second-class citizens, but are critical stakeholders, who contribute immensely to the day-to-day functionality, administrative efficiency, research excellence, technical operations, and overall development of the Nigerian Universities system.”

They averred that the latest onslaught aimed at diminishing their role and worth through the backdoor as seen in the alleged inequitable distribution is an injustice that will not be tolerated without a fight.

They noted that the only condition for a harmonious and productive academic environment is when all stakeholders are treated with respect, dignity, equity, and fairness.

As if the brouhaha over the sharing formula of the N50bn Earned Allowances is not unsettling enough, ASUU has further raised tensions and spectre of imminent disruption of academic calendar, when, two weeks ago, it threatened fresh strike over unfulfilled 2009 agreement.

The academic body threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action should the federal government fail to honour the 2009 agreement.

Not Enough

Professor Chris Piwuna, the combative newly elected president of ASUU, issued the warning penultimate Friday during a news conference in Abuja.

Piwuna stressed the need for the federal government to fulfil 2009 Agreement with the union and also fix the deteriorating conditions in Nigerian universities.

Emphasizing his points, Piwuna stated that there are nine critical issues which remain unresolved, including the stalled renegotiation process since 2017.

In addition, he cited the withheld salaries from the 2022 strike and unpaid entitlements linked to the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He slammed the delayed release of revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances, which he said were due to the federal government’s inaction.

He noted that in spite of promises by the federal government to inject N150 billion into universities and adjust irregular allowances by 2026, these commitments remain unfulfilled.

Piwuna revealed that ASUU members are being marginalised, citing instances in institutions, such as Kogi State University and Lagos State University.

He said that political interference is aiding and abetting the compromise of university autonomy, as some leaders are mobilized against their colleagues, especially as witnessed in institutions such as Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Abuja.

He proposed a national education summit focusing on funding, autonomy, and academic welfare to address the crisis.

“Education empowers citizens, drives innovation, and instills values. “Without it, development is impossible,” he said.

Speaking to Business Hallmark, Prof. Aderogbe Agbabiaka, an agricultural economist, said “Unless the Tinubu administration adjust his glasses and get real with our demands, ASUU will go on strike. We can not continue like this. How much is ASUU asking for to revitalize the universities? Look at the money National Assembly allocated to itself. It’s ridiculous the anti-intellectual posture of the Nigerian government.”

In his own view, Prof. Yakubu Dabai of Kebbi State University, told this medium that “It’s only a thin line that separate us from another round of strike. We are waiting for government reaction to our overture to them recently.”