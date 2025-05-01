Activities for new Owa Obokun’s coronation begin May 16

The coronation ceremony for the 49th Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Osun State, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, will commence on May 16, 2025, according to the palace.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Coronation Committee, Chief Shola Oshunkeye, stated that the week-long activities will culminate in the formal coronation of the former Osun State deputy governor on Friday, May 23, at the Owa’s Palace in Ilesa.

“All events will hold at Ilesa, the capital and heartland of Ijesaland, where strong indications have already emerged that the epoch would be an iconic representation of royal pageantry rarely witnessed in this clime,” the statement read.

The statement asserted that the festivities will begin with a Jumat service at the Ilesa Central Mosque at 1 p.m. on May 16, followed by a cultural celebration at the Obokungbusi Hall on Saturday, May 17.

That evening, a grand Isese Night will take place at the palace courtyard.

The statement said , “On Monday, May 19, 2025, there will be royal visit to Ijesa zones between 10 am and 4 pm, while on Tuesday, May 20, the grand finale of the coronation sporting activities will begin with the Owa Ajimoko III Ijesa Marathon starting at 7am.

“From 10 am., the same day, the final of the coronation football competition, medal presentation and awards ceremony will hold at the Ilesa Grammar School Sports arena.

“Wednesday, May 21, 2025, would be the turn of the various orphanages in and around Ilesa to have their fair share of the celebrations with visits and charity by eminent persons, starting from 10 o’clock in the morning.

“The day continues with a video documentary and workshop by ljesa Mineral Resources Development Forum, lMRDF, scheduled for p.m. at the University of Ilesa.”

Sporting events return on Thursday, May 22, with a golf kitty and a symposium at Royal Park International Hotel, Iloko-Ijesa, where the Ajimoko III Foundation will unveil its scholarship and empowerment scheme.

The coronation ceremony proper will take place at 10 am on Friday, May 23, followed by a reception at Ilesa Grammar School at 1 pm.

The events arw expected to draw dignitaries from across the country.

Activities will round off on Sunday, May 25, with a thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Otapete, Ilesa.