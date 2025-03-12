Owa Obokun, Oba Haastrup commends Gov. Adeleke on move to upgrade OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa to a Polytechnic

The Owa Obokun of Ijesland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, has commended Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for his move to upgrade Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa to a Polytechnic.

This is just as the Monarch praised the management of the college for producing competent health professionals over the years.

The Royal father stated these while playing host to the College Management, led by the Provost, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem who paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Ilesa.

The Monarch who pledged his support for the continued growth of the College, described the institution as one of the best Health Technology Institutions around the world.

Commenting on the Governor’s steps through the State House of Assembly to upgrade the College into a full Polytechnic, Oba Haastrup described the development as sign of more greater things to come to Ilesa.

He eulogised the Governor for improving the State’s education sector, stressing that he is delighted that the development is happening at his time as the king.

Oba Haastrup however tasked the management of the institution not to rest on their laurels, explaining that the doors to the place is always opened whenever they need his assistance concerning the growth of the College.

Speaking earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem on behalf of the management and staff of the College congratulated the Monarch on ascending the throne of his forefathers.

Advertisement

While praying for a peaceful reign of the Monarch on the throne, the Provost assured that the College will never compromise on standards but continue to produce competent health professionals.

Other management staff on the visit include: the Registrar, Mr Moshood Afolabi, the Burser, Mr ‘Yinka Olaleye, the Librarian, Mrs Oluwakemi Ibitoye and the Director Works, Engr. Imran Kareem.