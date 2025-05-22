Trump denounces killing of Israeli embassy staff in Washington

US President Donald Trump has decried the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staff members outside a Jewish Museum in Washington on Wednesday evening.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said that killings fuelled by antisemitism must end, saying that there is no place for such violence in the country.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!

“Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the United State.”

He empathised with the bereaved families, saying, “Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen!”

The attack took place on Wednesday night near the intersection of Third Street and F Street NW, close to Georgetown University Law School and the FBI’s Washington field office.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a single suspect is in custody.

According to Police Chief Pamela Smith, the suspect reportedly shouted “Free Free Palestine” while being detained.

The victims were identified as staff members of the Israeli Embassy who had been attending an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee at the museum.