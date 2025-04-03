Edo NYSC disciplines corps members with 90-day extension for protesting unpaid N77,000 allowance in whatsApp group

Edo State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Frances Ben-Ushie, has reportedly prolonged the service year of over 30 corps members by 90 days without pay, Business Hallmark has learned.

The affected corps members, who completed their mandatory one-year service on March 17, 2025, were given a “Notification of Extension of Service” instead of their NYSC Discharge Certificates.

Reports indicate that the extension was a punitive measure for their complaints about the non-payment of their N77,000 allowance, which they had shared in a WhatsApp group.

Sources familiar with the matter told this medium that an NYSC official initially created the WhatsApp group, where corps members could voice their complaints. The group, managed by an anonymous administrator under the title “Group Update on 77k Allowance,” became a platform for discussions about the unpaid stipends.

“We were now discussing it and pouring out our grievances. After a few days, we were summoned individually to the Department of State Services (DSS) office and the NYSC Secretariat for interrogation afterwards. Nothing happened since then.

“Just last week, on the day of the passing-out parade, I was told I had an extension of service for exercising my fundamental human rights through a WhatsApp discussion and some posts titled ‘FG, pay us our 77k allawee (allowance) -33k is not substantial.’ That is all, and before we knew it, an extension of service awaits us,” said one of the affected corps members.

One of the affected corps members was handed a query letter on September 6, 2024, for allegedly inciting fellow corps members to protest against the NYSC scheme and the Federal Government.

The letter wanted the corps member to explain why severe disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Sequel to this, the corps members were individually invited for questioning at the Department of State Services (DSS) office and the NYSC Secretariat. However, no immediate action was taken until they were later notified of a service extension.

In subsequent extension letters, the NYSC referenced their alleged involvement in online incitement to protest as the reason for the decision. The corps members have been directed to report to the Head of Community Development and Relief (CD&R) at the NYSC Secretariat to begin their extended service period.

The September 6, 2024 letter stated: “Despite repeated warnings and reminders from Management to utilize only approved channels of communication to air grievances or position on any matter, you have chosen to disregard this directive, by inciting other Corps members to engage in protest against the Scheme and the Federal Government of Nigeria, with respect to Corps members’ allowance. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Consequently, you are hereby requested to explain in writing, why severe disciplinary action should not be taken against you for your involvement online, in inciting other Corps members to protest, contrary to Schedule 1, Paragraph 11 (iii) on page 15 and Schedule 2, Paragraph 1 (m) on page 18 of the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“Your representation must reach the undersigned within 24 hours of receipt of this letter.”

However, the service extension letter, dated March 17, 2025, titled “Notification of Extension of Service,” partly stated: “I write to inform you that consequent upon your involvement in online incitement of other Corps members to protest against the Scheme and the Federal Government, the CDC has recommended the extension of your service by 90 days, in accordance with schedule 1, Article 11, (iii) on page 15 and Schedule 2, Article 1 (m) on page 18 of the NYSC Bye-Laws.

“Accordingly, your Certificate of National Service (CNS), will not be released until you have served the required number of days for which your service has been extended.”

“You are to report to the Head of CD&R at the NYSC Secretariat whenever you are ready to commence the extension of service,” the letter partly read.