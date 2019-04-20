Onnoghen’s conviction a continuation of Jihad against Christians in Nigeria – NCEF

The National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) has described the conviction of Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by the Code of Conduct Tribunal as part of “the jihad” against Christians in the country.

Chairman of the forum, Chief Solomon Asemota (SAN) who said this in a statement on Friday in response to an article titled, ‘What kind of elders’ published by a national newspaper, noted that the conviction was a continuation of the Jihad that began with the overthrow of General Yakubu Gowon in 1975.

He attributed the country’s under-development to the conflict between democracy and Sharia, adding that the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern regions had contributed to the problems of Nigeria.

Asemota said while proceeds from oil and gas in the South were shared by all Nigerians, “gold and other precious minerals in the North belong to the North alone to complete annexation of the South to the North”.

“President Buhari in 1983 committed treason when he overthrew the Shehu Shagari government. This is in addition to the fact that he was one of the seven colonels who masterminded the overthrow of General Yakubu Gowon in 1975,” he said.

“It was the same coup plotters that retired Chief Justice Elias, a Muslim but was a committed democrat, in order to Islamise Nigeria by replacing a Federal Republic with a Sultanate.

“Today, Justice Walter Onnoghen’s removal through stealth jihad of the executive is the continuation of the jihad that began with the overthrow of General Gowon in 1975.”

Onnoghen was convicted on Thursday over false assets declaration by the Danladi Umar led Code of Conduct Tribunal.