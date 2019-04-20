We must control population growth or be doomed – Bruce

Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben-Murray Bruce has decried the country’s rapid population growth, warning that if not controlled, the country would be in bigger trouble in the near future.

The senator noted that the reason there is prevalent poverty in Nigeria is that the rate of population growth is more than that of economic growth, and therefore, as a matter of urgency, population growth must be controlled to avoid imminent escalation of the country’s security challenges.

“We are poor, majorly because our population is growing faster than our economy. We must introduce population control policies so we can slow population growth and hasten economic growth,” he wrote on his Twitter page. ”

If we do not do that and do it soon, I shudder to think of what will happen to Nigeria.”