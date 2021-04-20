The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to probe the alleged assault on a security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Danladi Umar.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, gave the directive after the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid a petition before the Senate on behalf of the victim, 22-year-old Mr. Clement Sargwak.

The victim through his representative in the red chamber alleged in his petition that he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was wrongly parked.

Sargwak, an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, posted as a security guard to Banex Plaza, in Wuse, Abuja, told the Senate that he was attacked by Umar last month.

He, therefore, asked the Senate to ensure justice was done on his case, according to Sahara Reporters.

Umar was caught in a viral video last month assaulting Sargwak, triggering national outrage.

Sargwak, who had a bruised lip, said Umar further picked an iron rod from his car and attempted to hit him (Sargwak) on the head before other security men came to his rescue.

“I work as a security man stationed at the car park section at the old Banex Plaza. I was on duty when a man (Mr Umar) arrived in his car at the plaza and I noticed he parked his vehicle wrongly.

“Then I approached him to inform him about his wrong parking, because he had parked by the roadside obstructing other visitors arriving at the plaza.

”After I informed him about his wrong parking, he came out and slapped me, when he slapped me the driver also came down and slapped me and they tore my uniform and they stepped over me several times.

“It was the ‘Oga’ by himself (Mr Umar) that went to his car to pick up an iron rod in an attempt to hit me on my head. A tenant at the plaza quickly held his hand and pleaded with him on my behalf not to hit me with the metal.

”I later ran to meet my supervisor to come to my aid. I was unable to find my supervisor. But I later got my head guard to report my situation. On getting there, my head guard called the Banex police. I was slapped and kicked again by Mr Umar, policeman,” he had said.

Mr Sargwak said Mr Umar called the policemen and State Security Service operatives attached to him as security details from home and waited for them to arrive.

He said on the arrival of the security details, a policeman among them also slapped him “on the order of Mr Umar.”

Nigerians and civil society groups have since been demanding the removal of the CCT Chairman over his public misconduct.