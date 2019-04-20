Buhari extends Muhammad’s tenure as Acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of Tanko Muhammad as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by another three months.

Mr Buhari sent the recommendation to the National Judicial Council (NJC) which approved the appointment on Thursday.

NJC a spokesperson, Soji Oye disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement also denied media report that the council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of Mr Muhammad’s term as the acting chief justice of Nigeria, clarifying that the approval had already been given.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the President.”

Mr Muhammad was first appointed in January after the president controversially suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen who was accused of false declaration of asset.

Mr Onnoghen was convicted on Thursday by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, and was barred from holding public office for 10 years. He has denied all allegations against him, and has appealed the ruling.