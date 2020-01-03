Ondo Assembly Dissolves Caretaker Committees

The Ondo State House of Assembly has rejected the request of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for the elongation of the tenure of caretaker committees in the eighteen local government areas of the state and dissolved them.

The Governor had sent a letter requesting for six months tenure elongation for the 18 local government caretaker committees, but was turned down by the lawmakers during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun.

In a unanimous decision, the House resolved that the letter of request for tenure elongation was not accompanied with the list of supervisory councilors in line with the earlier resolution of the House which was communicated to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Lola Fagbemi.

The House then directed caretaker chairmen in the 18 council areas to hand over to Directors of Local Government Administration in their respective council areas.