Naira starts the New Year weak by 0.08% against the Dollar at...

After the new year holiday, the Naira weakened 0.08 per cent against the Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Foreign Exchange Window on Thursday.

The I&E forex window opened at N364.35, traded high at N366.05 and eventually closed at N364.79.

The currency at the official window closed unchanged at N307.00/$1, same as on Tuesday.

At the parallel market segment, the cash and transfer rates remained unchanged at N360.50/$ and N363.50/$ respectively.