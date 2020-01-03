Kwara TUC urges workers to remain calm over minimum wage

Kwara State workers have been urged to remain calm as efforts are on to ensure the payment of their new minimum wage by the end of January this year.

The chairman, Kwara state chapter of the Trade Union of Nigeria (TUC), comrade Olumoh Kolawole made the call while speaking with Radio Nigeria in Ilorin.

Comrade Olumoh advised the workers to remain committed to their duties while the negotiation lasted.

He explained that the leadership of the labour unions are working very hard to ensure prompt payment of the new minimum wage in the state.

Comrade Olumoh assured workers that the union would remain vigilant so as not to repeat the past mistake of paying the workers below the agreed minimum wage.

He also urged the state government to ensure that the salary arrears are paid to the workers as soon as the implementation of the minimum wage commence in the state.