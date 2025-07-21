Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

Oloyede advocates ‘no verification, no admission’ policy to curb A’Level fraud
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

Ruthwiphdale Students Council elected

Education in Nigeria

FG disowns fake news on WAEC, NECO exams cancellation

Education in Nigeria

Student Loan: NELFUND flags 900% fee hike in 10 tertiary institutions

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University Graduate Bags Five Awards at Nigerian Law School

Education in Nigeria

UNIZIK launches probe into law student’s death after hostel lockout denied her medication

Education in Nigeria

2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN emerge top first-choice institutions

Education in Nigeria

JAMB pegs 2025/2026 university admission cut-off mark at 150

Education in Nigeria

JUST IN: FG fixes minimum admission age at 16, declares off-CAPS entries illegal

Education in Nigeria

Lagos reactivates job portal to recruit teachers

Education in Nigeria

Oloyede advocates ‘no verification, no admission’ policy to curb A’Level fraud

Published

3 hours ago

on

Oloyede advocates ‘no verification, no admission’ policy to curb A’Level fraud

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has urged tertiary institutions across Nigeria to enforce a strict “No Verification of A’Level Results, No Admission” policy as part of efforts to curb the use of fake certificates in the admission process.

Oloyede gave the charge during the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, stressing that institutions must ensure that all Direct Entry (DE) candidates have their A’Level results verified through the Nigeria Integrated Post-Secondary Education Data System (NIPEDS) before being considered for admission.

He warned that any certificate not cleared by NIPEDS should be treated as invalid, describing the rising trend of certificate forgery as “worrisome and dangerous to the integrity of the nation’s higher education system.”

According to him, “The prevalence of fake A’Level certificates used to gain undue advantage in admission is alarming. Policymakers and critical stakeholders must work together to combat this hydra-headed monster capable of undermining the quality of education in our institutions.”

The JAMB boss recalled that NIPEDS was established in 2021 in response to the widespread use of fake A’Level qualifications by DE candidates. He cited findings by Bayero University, Kano (BUK), in 2019, where, during a routine verification exercise, 142 out of 148 certificates submitted for screening were discovered to be fake.

Oloyede reiterated the need for universities and other tertiary institutions to prioritise the verification of all A’Level results and to avoid conducting admissions outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

He emphasised that while JAMB would continue to perform its statutory roles, the primary responsibility for verifying A’Level certificates lies with the admitting institutions.

Would you like me to produce a tighter, 4-paragraph news version of this story for quick publication?

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *