The Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank, Mr. Wole Adeniyi, has urged university graduates to embrace continuous learning and adaptability in order to thrive in an ever-changing world.

He delivered this message while speaking at the 2025 Babcock University Charis Graduating Class convocation lecture on Wednesday.

The lecture, titled “The Power of Mindset: Embracing the Unlearning Process,” centred on the need for graduates to let go of outdated beliefs, embrace change, and cultivate resilience.

“You are a work in progress, and that is a gift. You are not limited by your past understanding. Let your mindset be elastic; let your belief be questioned, and let your growth be continuous,” Mr. Adeniyi told the graduates.

Warning against the trap of perfectionism, which he described as “a very dangerous myth,” Adeniyi advised students to “unlearn the fear of failure” and instead embrace experimentation and innovation.

He further challenged the graduates to avoid restrictive thinking, saying, “Education has prepared you to dream, but don’t let your mind become your prison.” He also encouraged them to build meaningful networks, collaborate with others, and seek mentorship as tools to remain future-ready.

Quoting from the scriptures, the Stanbic CEO underscored the importance of mindset transformation, citing Proverbs 23:7 – “As a man thinketh in his heart, so he is” – and Ephesians 4:23 – “Be renewed in the spirit of your mind.” He also referenced Colossians 3:2, urging the graduates to “set your mind on things above, not on things that are on earth.”

Babcock University’s President and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo, commended Adeniyi for what he described as a “timely, apt, and relevant” lecture. He encouraged the graduating class to take the lessons to heart as they embark on their post-university journeys.

Also present at the event were the Senior Vice President (Academics), Prof. Philemon Amanze, and other principal officers of the institution. The convocation lecture has become one of the university’s signature events marking its annual graduation ceremonies.