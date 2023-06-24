JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for poly

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 140 and above as cut off mark for 2022/23 admissions into universities across the country.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the board, disclosed this during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and awards on Saturday in Abuja.

Oloyede said 100 had been approved as cut off mark into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

Oloyede explained that the aforementioned points were the minimum, but that does not mean that institutions must comply with it.

More subsequently…