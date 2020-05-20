Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has announced the lifting of the restriction on congregational worship in the state with effect from Sunday, May 24, 2020.

In a release issued on Wednesday and signed by Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, he stated that “starting from Sunday, May 24, 2020, church services are permitted but should be limited to the sitting capacity of the Church. Same applies to Mosques.”

He noted that it is compulsory for worshippers to wear face mask and Churches and Mosques were urged to provide buckets for hand washing, or sanitizers.

“Churches and Mosques are advised to strictly keep to the above instructions. The enforcement team will still go around to check compliance,” he said.

The Governor appreciated the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishops, Bishops, Priests, Pastors, Christians of various denominations, and the entire Muslim community for their support and cooperation during the period of suspension of public worship in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.