Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, has called for immediate arrest and prosecution of the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Aliyu Garba Marafa, for conferring chieftancy title on a notorious ‘repentant’ bandits’ leader, Adamu Aliero,

Marafa had at the weekend, crowned Aliero as the Sarkin Fulani (leader of Fulan) in the emirate, prompting his suspension by the Zamfara State government as outrage continued over the development.

But Ohanaeze argued that it was not enough to just suspend him and let him off the hook, saying that his action amounted to open endorsement of banditry.

Speaking to Vanguard, Chief Alex Chiedozie, the publicity secretary of Ohanaeze described the development as an international embarrassment to Nigeria.

”That Emir has shown by his action that he is an accomplice. He is one of them. He should be arrested. He should be arrested without delay and treated as a bandit,” he said.

”Government should use him to locate other bandits wherever they are. What is happening in Nigeria is annoying; it’s a huge embarrassment and a puzzle to the international community.

”To turban a bandit is a grievous offense. And you have about 100 other bandits that accompanied him to the ceremony jubilating and later went scot free. Who is fooling who?

”Where are those other bandits now? Why is it that non of them has been arrested? Where are the security agencies? All the money being spent on security, how is it used?”