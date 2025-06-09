The Nigerian Senate has officially given confirmation of the defection of three senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The concerned senators are those representing Kebbi State: Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

The defection was formalized on the Senate floor, witnessed by key APC figures, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

Business Hallmark reports that the announcement follows a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on May 9, 2025, where the senators reportedly finalized their decision to join the APC.

With this move, the number of APC senators in the 10th National Assembly has increased to 68, further strengthening the party’s majority in the upper chamber.

The composition of the Senate now stands as follows: APC – 68, PDP – 30, Labour Party – 5, NNPP – 1, SDP – 2, and APGA – 1.