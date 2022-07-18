The newly elected National President of the Nigerian Library Association, NLA, Pastor Dominic Omokaro and the National Librarian/CEO, National Library of Nigeria, Professor Veronica Chinwe Anunobi would be participating as Special Guests at a parley on Managing Book Clubs in Libraries being convened by the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria, NBRP, on August 17.

The parley, which is a virtual event has Dr Nkem Osuigwe of the Accra-based African Library and Information Associations and Institutions as Lead Speaker.

The session, according to a statement from Emmanuel Okoro, NBRP secretary, would be moderated by the University Librarian, Federal University Otuoke, Vice President, NBRP and Chair of the organisation’s 774 Book Clubs and Libraries Project, Professor Felicia Etim.

Omokaro was elected as National President of the umbrella body of librarians in the country at the close of the NLA’s 60th National Conference that took place in Abuja early in July.

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria is the umbrella body of book clubs and reading promoters in Africa’s most populous nation. With about 60 members within the group and counting, it provides a strong voice for the aggregation of the critical voices of readers within the Nigerian books ecosystem. It was founded in February 2020 and is led by the writer and books enthusiast, Mr. Richard Mammah.

At the Nigerian International Bookfair in May 2022, the organisation presented a preliminary report of its survey on the state of reading infrastructure in Nigeria. The report covered Lagos, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Work on the comprehensive coverage of the state of reading in all Nigerian states is to commence soon.

In September, NBRP members and stakeholders in the book ecosystem would be converging in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital for the second edition of its Annual General Meeting and National Conference. That occasion would also be used to select the Nigerian National Book Clubs City, 2024.

An initiative of the NBRP that is modelled after the UNESCO World Book City Project, the National Book Clubs City for 2022 is Uyo while Lagos is already waiting in the wings to flag off its tenure as National Book Clubs City 2023.