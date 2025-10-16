OGWAMA Launches Blue Box Initiative in Ogun East to Promote Recycling

As part of efforts to promote proper waste handling and environmental sustainability, the Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), in collaboration with the State Ministry of Environment, has launched the Blue Box Initiative in the Ogun East Senatorial District.

The official flag-off ceremony took place at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, with the theme: “Significance of Waste Segregation in Sustainable Resource Utilisation.”

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, Hon. Abayomi Hunye, described the initiative as a strategic step toward transforming waste management practices in the state. He explained that the Blue Box Initiative seeks to encourage waste segregation, recycling, and reuse at the household and community levels to promote a cleaner and more productive environment.

“This initiative is not just another waste programme; it is a transformational strategy,” Hunye said. “The Blue Box Initiative is designed to instil the culture of waste segregation at the household and community levels. It will reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills, promote recycling, and create jobs within the waste management value chain. We are building a cleaner, healthier, and more economically vibrant Ogun State where waste becomes a resource.”

He noted that recycling offers both environmental and economic benefits, urging residents to take advantage of the opportunity to earn income by selling recyclable materials such as plastic bottles, metals, paper, and glass. Hunye also called for a positive change in public attitude toward waste management, stressing that the success of the initiative depends on active community participation.

Highlighting the operational framework, the OGWAMA boss said the initiative would provide colour-coded bins to households and business premises to enable proper separation of recyclable materials at source.

Earlier, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at OGWAMA, Mr. Egbemuyiwa Olatunji, emphasised that proper waste segregation enhances sustainable resource utilisation, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and helps protect biodiversity. He said that through effective recycling, waste could be turned into wealth and contribute to economic growth.

Also speaking, the Oloritun of Ijasi, Mr. Raheem Adagojo, commended OGWAMA for its efficient waste evacuation efforts across Ijebu-Ode and pledged to sensitise his community on the benefits of recycling and proper waste disposal.

The Blue Box Initiative marks a major milestone in Ogun State’s environmental management drive, aimed at turning waste into a valuable resource while promoting a circular economy and environmental stewardship.