Published

22 mins ago

on

Ogun Housing Ministry Urges Staff to Deepen Commitment to Service Delivery

The Ogun State Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Akande Omoniyi, has charged officers in the ministry to demonstrate greater dedication and productivity in their various departments to ensure the timely and consistent delivery of affordable housing projects across the state.

Omoniyi gave the charge during a management meeting with heads of units and senior staff of the ministry held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. He noted that the ministry’s strong performance had earned it the governor’s confidence and the responsibility of executing more legacy housing projects.

Quoting the adage, “the reward for hard work is more work,” the commissioner commended the officers for their commitment, particularly in the successful execution of the state’s Prince Court Estates across the three senatorial districts. He urged them to continue to generate innovative ideas that would sustain Ogun’s leadership position in housing development.

While commending the staff for their past achievements, Omoniyi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to staff welfare, assuring that infrastructure works at the Prince Court Estate, Kobape Phase 3, would be completed before the New Year.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr. Muritala Adekunle, lauded the commissioner’s leadership style and urged officers to sustain their work ethic, uphold the principles of the civil service, and maintain the momentum in service delivery.

 

