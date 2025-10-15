Ogun govt lauds Olowu Hope Initiative for supporting special needs education

The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has commended the Olowu Hope Initiative, led by His Royal Highness, the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof. Saka Matemilola, for its significant contributions to the development of education in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the commendation during the commissioning of newly constructed male and female toilet facilities, along with 75 double-decker hostel bunks and 150 mattresses, donated by the Initiative to Daniel Akintonde Model School for Children with Special Needs, Abeokuta.

Prof. Arigbabu applauded the monarch’s commitment to improving the welfare and learning environment of children with special needs, describing his intervention as a model of community partnership that complements government efforts.

“No government can single-handedly shoulder the responsibilities of education. That is why we appreciate the Olowu of Owu Kingdom for this exemplary act. This donation will make a lasting impact on the learners, providing them with comfort and convenience essential for effective learning,” the commissioner stated.

In his remarks, Oba Matemilola said the gesture marked the first phase of his commitment to improving conditions at the school. He announced that the Initiative had formally adopted the school and would continue to provide support to enhance both learning and living standards for the pupils.

According to him, the next phase will include the construction of a fully equipped clinic staffed with health personnel, a hygienic modern canteen, and upgraded hostel facilities to ensure a conducive environment for the students.

Responding, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Olubukola Idowu, expressed gratitude to the Olowu and the state government for their continuous support, noting that the intervention marked a significant milestone in the history of the institution.

She said the new facilities would greatly improve the comfort and morale of the pupils, encouraging better academic performance and overall well-being.