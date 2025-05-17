Connect with us

Health

Ogun partners WHO, others to improve maternal, newborn health
Health

Published

57 mins ago

on

As part of its continued commitment to improving healthcare access, especially for mothers and newborns, the Ogun State Government has partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Jhpiego, and other development partners to implement evidence-based policies that prioritize the health and well-being of the state’s residents.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, made this known during a one-day Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care (CEmONC) Assessment Dissemination Agenda held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Dr. Coker explained that the programme, commissioned by Coordinating Minister Dr. Ali Pate, aims to identify gaps in secondary healthcare facilities—particularly in obstetrics and neonatal units—under the Sector Wide Approach Programme (SWAP).

“Well-trained medical record officers assessed at least one general hospital in each of the 20 local government areas to evaluate infrastructure, equipment, and personnel in obstetrics and neonatal care. The findings will serve as a baseline to strengthen Ogun’s healthcare delivery for mothers and newborns,” she said.

Permanent Secretaries Dr. Kayode Oladehinde (Ministry of Health) and Dr. Olayinka Elemide (Hospitals Management Board) said the initiative would empower secondary health facilities to deliver adequate care, ultimately reducing maternal and neonatal mortality.

In their goodwill messages, WHO representative Dr. Akinolu Fatiregun, UNICEF’s Pharmacist Florence Molokwu, and Jhpiego’s Dr. Elizabeth Chukwu highlighted the assessment’s potential to identify service gaps and propose practical solutions. They emphasized that investing in quality maternal and neonatal services not only saves lives but also promotes broader societal development.

Dr. Ismaila Afolabi, the CEmONC focal person, revealed that some facilities lacked essential equipment or failed to utilize available resources. He added that staff performance gaps identified during the assessment would be urgently addressed.

Dr. Olamide Agunbiade, Ogun State SWAP Desk Officer, noted that the collaboration aims to unify stakeholders in the health sector to tackle systemic issues and improve the state’s health indices.

