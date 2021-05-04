IDOWU OLAKUNLE

Ogun State Government says it is partnering a US-based consortium, Triumvirate Group (TTG), to build an international airport, as well as cargo and local airports alongside construction of road and rail networks, with a five-star international hotel, among others.

The State’s Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo who made the disclosure when he met with representatives of TTG at the Ministry’s conference room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta on Tuesday, noted that the projects would be sited at Ajumo, Ijebu Waterside Local Government Area to consolidate the status of the state as the industrial hub of the nation and boost importation and exportation of goods and services.

Okubadejo noted that the current administration was determined to turn the state around, and make it a haven for investment in Africa, saying that the project is significant as it involves Public Private Partnership (PPP).

“The plan for the state airport is going on and we believe strongly that the state government will pursue it to a logical conclusion. It will be a world standard airport city, sitting on a minimum of 5000 hectares of land, having the airport itself as an anchor project, with complimentary facilities and projects that will enhance the commercial viability of the airport, among other facilities,” Okubadejo said.

Speaking, the representative of the Group, Dr. Niyi Raji, pointed out that the project was a private sector-driven initiative, to invest and build a three-in-one Compact International Airports, adding that it is a consortium of investors with financial capabilities, expertise in execution and management of various infrastructural projects with proven record of performance.

Raji stated that the project, when fully implemented, would create mass employment opportunities for the residents, cause a paradigm shift in the volume of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and put the state on the global map.

“The operations of the Compact three-in-one airports coupled with simultaneous running of both the Metroline and Road network from Ajumo in Ogun State to Ode-Omi in Lagos State would naturally deepen the economic activities of the entrepreneurs and individuals providing services for the facilities,” he said.

“The investment will also open up further investments along the oil & gas, food & confectioneries, fashion & entertainment, food & agriculture and automobile workshops, among others.”