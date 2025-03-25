Ogun govt urges residents to participate in fight against tuberculosis 

Ogun State Government has appealed to residents to actively participate in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) by promoting early detection, supporting affected individuals, and utilising free testing and treatment services across the state.

This call was made by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, during a sensitisation walk, organised by the Ministry of Health to commemorate 2025 World Tuberculosis Day.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Kayode, Dr Coker described the disease as the leading infectious killer disease globally, calling for increased awareness and collaborative efforts towards its elimination in Nigeria.

Dr. Coker disclosed that with support from the Federal Ministry of Health and development partners, the state had expanded access to free TB laboratory tests and treatment across 623 facilities, including Government, Private, and Missionary Hospitals in all 20 local government areas.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of adhering to the six-month treatment regimen for a complete cure, urging family members and caregivers to support TB patients rather than stigmatise them.

She further encouraged individuals living with TB patients to undergo screening and preventive treatment, pointing out that achieving the goal of eradicating the disease in the nearest future was the collective responsibility of communities.

“We invite you all to join hands with us as we strive to end TB in our communities. Our community members are to encourage anyone coughing for two weeks or more to visit the nearest health facility for free testing and treatment and to ensure that all those on medication complete their treatment,” she added.

In her contribution, the State TB Programme Coordinator, Mrs. Olusola Taiwo, explained that the State Ministry of Health and its partners had scaled up sensitisation and awareness creation for the disease in the Media and in specific places such as Correctional facilities, Schools, and Religious houses, saying an informed public would help reduce the burden of the disease in the state.

She also appealed to religious leaders to educate their congregants about TB symptoms and the availability of free treatment, urging private healthcare providers to collaborate with the state TB programme for free diagnostic services and medication.

Commenting on the fight against TB, the Deputy Country Representative of Damien Foundation Belgium (Nigeria Project), Dr. Olatunbosun Fadeyi, called for continued collaboration among the various stakeholders, saying it was important for everyone to play their role in ending the scourge of TB in Nigeria.