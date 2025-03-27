Abia Eye Health Mgt Bureau onboards new interns 

Connect with us

The Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau on Wednesday, officially onboarded its Optometry Interns with an Orientation Exercise designed to equip them with essential knowledge and skills for their journey as Eye Care Professionals.

The event, according to a statement, featured insightful sessions on key topics, including:

• The Excuse Island – Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi (Administrator)

• Our Culture: Ethics and Integrity – Dr. O.C. Udeala

• The Doctor-Patient Relationship – Dr. Chinazaekpere Ekebuisi

• 8 Habits of Effective Interns – Dr. Ifunanya Alozie

• Self-Development – Mr. Enoch Edwards

In her address, the Administrator, Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi, urged the interns to eliminate excuses, emphasizing that excuses are often a pathway to failure. She encouraged them to be pacesetters and to uphold excellence in every aspect of their work.

The orientation was not only about learning, but also featured interactive sessions, games, icebreakers, and light refreshments, fostering a welcoming and engaging atmosphere for the new interns.

