Ogun First Lady urges stakeholders to support measles, rubella vaccine campaign

The Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has called on mothers, civil society organizations, religious and traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to actively promote the importance of measles and rubella vaccination across the state.

She made the appeal during a sensitisation programme organized by Ajose Foundation in partnership with the Centre for Well-being and Integrated Solutions (CWINS) at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta. The event, aimed at wives of local government chairmen and other stakeholders, is part of preparations for the nationwide rollout of the Measles-Rubella (M-R) vaccine scheduled for October this year.

Mrs. Abiodun emphasized the need to take the campaign to grassroots communities, stressing that the initiative was vital to safeguarding the health and future of Nigerian children.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), measles remains one of the leading causes of death among children under five in Nigeria. In 2023 alone, there were over 10 million measles cases worldwide, with 136,000 recorded deaths. In Nigeria, outbreaks were reported in 37 local government areas across 13 states,” she said.

She expressed concern over the continued emotional, financial, and health burdens placed on families due to the disease, describing it as preventable.

“More than 60 years after the introduction of the measles vaccine, it’s heartbreaking that outbreaks still persist. Even more concerning is the silent threat of rubella, which, though often masked by measles symptoms, can result in congenital rubella syndrome—causing lifelong disabilities such as blindness, deafness, heart defects, and neurological challenges,” she added.

Mrs. Abiodun noted that the introduction of the combined M-R vaccine offers a significant opportunity to prevent up to 2.8 million deaths in Nigeria and reduce the global burden of both diseases.

She described the M-R vaccine not only as a life-saving measure but also a vital investment in the future, preventing long-term disabilities and costly hospitalizations while ensuring children grow into healthy, productive adults.

The First Lady urged mothers and community leaders to prioritize children’s health by embracing the M-R vaccine and spreading awareness of its importance.

She also stressed the need to counter vaccine misinformation: “We must raise awareness and ensure no child is left behind. Many vaccine skeptics are spreading conspiracy theories and fake news, especially on social media, to scare parents into avoiding vaccinations.”

She continued, “For those misinformed, we must re-educate them. These are the same vaccines that protected us from polio, whooping cough, and yellow fever. The science hasn’t changed.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tayo Lawal, highlighted education and community engagement as key to promoting vaccine acceptance.

He recommended the use of workshops, pamphlets, and social media platforms to disseminate accurate information about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. He also advocated for interactive sessions with healthcare professionals to address public concerns and debunk myths, noting that personal stories of those affected by these diseases could serve as strong motivators.

Also speaking, the representative of CWINS, Mrs. Temitope Orji, called for strengthened partnerships with mothers and community groups to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign.