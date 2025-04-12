Abia Govt Launches Triple-Barrel Health Initiative to Transform Healthcare Access

The Abia State Government, in partnership with strategic healthcare stakeholders and the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, has officially launched three major health initiatives designed to improve the wellbeing of residents.

The initiatives include the Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme, Free Hearing Aid Distribution, and a Free Medical Outreach—all aimed at delivering accessible and affordable healthcare services to the public.

The Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme targets workers in both public and private sectors, ensuring access to quality, round-the-clock healthcare at designated facilities across the state. Tens of thousands of civil servants and their dependents are expected to be enrolled.

The Free Hearing Aid Distribution, a project of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, aims to support individuals with hearing impairments. Meanwhile, the Free Medical Outreach, to be carried out in Aba, will offer consultations and minor surgeries at no cost to beneficiaries.

The launch event at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, drew dignitaries from across the country and abroad, including politicians, medical professionals, traditional rulers, religious leaders, government officials, and members of the public. Some beneficiaries shared emotional testimonies, expressing gratitude to the State Government and the Foundation.

A highlight of the event was a lecture delivered by Prof. Basil Ezeanolue, Professor Emeritus of Otorhinolaryngology, titled: “Prevention of Hearing Loss, Changing Mindsets, Empowering Yourself Through Sound Intervention Hearing Mission, So that Nigerians May Hear.”

Unveiling the projects, former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo praised Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to healthcare reform, noting that the initiatives align with the goals of his foundation established in 2012.

“Healthcare security and access for all inspired the creation of my foundation’s health insurance initiative. Hearing impairment is not a stigma—it’s part of aging, and we must train professionals to manage hearing aids and support those affected,” Obasanjo said.

He commended Governor Otti for his visionary leadership and his efforts in transforming the state’s health and economic sectors.

In his address titled “Beyond Healthcare,” Governor Alex Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a responsive health system that serves everyone, regardless of financial status.

“This triple-barrel initiative will revolutionize healthcare delivery and significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses, while curbing self-medication and encouraging demand for quality services across our communities,” Otti stated.

He emphasized that the scheme extends beyond diagnostics to include surgical, orthopedic, pediatric, obstetric, and gynecological care, thereby easing the financial burdens families face during medical emergencies.

The governor added that the medical outreach targets the poor and vulnerable, and will eliminate the practice of conducting medical programmes in unsuitable venues like open fields and market squares. He also reaffirmed the ban on using schools, religious centers, and other unauthorized spaces for medical outreach.

Governor Otti acknowledged the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation for its commitment to the 2025 Sound Intervention Hearing Mission, which will provide hearing aids to 1,000 individuals across the Southeast.

Also speaking, Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, described the health insurance scheme as a milestone in achieving universal health coverage. He explained that the initiative operates on a contributory model—workers contribute 5% or less of their salary, with the government covering the balance.

“For the first six months, employees will only contribute 2.5% while the government provides the remaining 2.5%. A N1 billion take-off fund has already been secured,” Uche announced.

Dr. Chiedozie Egwuonwu, Executive Secretary of the Abia State Health Insurance Agency, described the initiative as a reflection of Governor Otti’s dedication to providing affordable, quality healthcare—especially for public sector workers.

The launch marks a significant step toward building a robust, inclusive health system for all residents of Abia State.