Ogun first lady rallies stakeholders against drug abuse

Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders in the fight against substance abuse, stressing that collective action is key to curbing the menace across the state.

Mrs. Abiodun made the call at a meeting of the Ogun State Drug Control Committee (SDCC) held at the FRSC hall in Abeokuta. The session brought together health professionals, educators, ministries, NGOs, civil society actors, faith-based organisations and community leaders.

Represented by Dr. Olufunke Oyeneye, the governor’s wife commended the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state under Commander of Narcotics, Tijjani Rabe, alongside the SDCC members for their commitment.

She urged stakeholders to intensify efforts through social advocacy programmes, visits to rehabilitation centres, and the use of social media to reach young people. “Teamwork, which means together everybody achieves more, should be embraced so we can rid our state of drug abuse,” she said.

Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, also praised the inter-agency engagement of the committee and called for increased sensitisation. He highlighted government investments in sports infrastructure, which have positioned Ogun as a hub for national and continental sporting events. He, however, stressed the need for surveillance of sports facilities to ensure a drug-free environment for youths.

In his remarks, NDLEA State Commander, CN Tijjani Rabe, represented by Deputy State Commander CN Ekwu Eucheria, disclosed that the agency seized 12 tonnes of cannabis sativa and arrested 687 suspects in 2024, securing 221 convictions. In 2025 so far, 395 suspects have been arrested, 97 convicted, and eight tonnes of cannabis seized alongside other psychotropic substances.

Rabe warned that drug abuse remains a major concern, citing national data which shows the Southwest has the highest prevalence of drug use in the country.

At the end of the meeting, committee members resolved to intensify collaboration and sustain efforts to rid Ogun State of drug abuse.