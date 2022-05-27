Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor who left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, could not have won the party’s presidential primary.

The Rivers State governor who spoke while appearing on Channels TV on Thursday, argued that the former Anambra State governor who aspired for president under the party’s platform,, stood no chance of winning the presidential primary.

He insisted that winning election is not about knowing economics, while noting that Obi has not won any election since he left the All Progressives Congress in 2014.

“What is he seeing that he did not see for how many years ago, 72 hours to the election, it’s now he’s seeing. A Vice presidential candidate for the 2019 election. Someone can be the presidential candidate and still abandon their party and mess up,” Wike said.

“Who are those people that make PDP lose the election? Can you trust them you give them a ticket? It will not be funny enough to do something that will finish PDP.

“When we talk about character, it’s an issue. You can be the best economist, but without character, it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

The Rivers governor continued, “Peter Obi leaving the party is not surprising to me and I know he knows no way he would have won the presidential primaries. Forget about what his DG is saying about money.

“Those of that joined this party since 1998, we’ve never left the party. If it’s this party, it’s in our blood. It doesn’t matter what problems we have in the party, we have to be inside it to settle the problems.”

On Obi’s meeting with former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankaso, leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Wike wondered if Obi would now become a vice-presidential candidate for Kwankaso.

He said, “Integrity is very important in what you’re doing. There must be integrity. There must be a character, and I’ve told all delegates that they must be very careful.”