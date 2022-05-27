OBINNA EZUGWU

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan a waiver to contest in the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Sunday, sources have revealed.

Several APC sources confirmed to Business Hallmark that the former president has finally gotten the waiver he needed to be part of the process.

“Yes, he has finally gotten the waiver,” one source said. “He will be part of the primary, God willing.”

An aide to the former president also remarked that the road is now fully clear for his boss.

This is even as strong indications are emerging to the effect that Jonathan may be adopted as APC consensus candidate for the presidential poll. Though this cannot be confirmed yet.

It is understood that the presidency cabal led by President Muhammadu Buhari’s influential nephew, Mamman Daura, had thrown its weight behind Jonathan.

Meanwhile, a federal high court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, will on today, Friday, rule on the eligibility of the former president to contest.

In an origination summons filed by Andy Solomon and Idibiye Abraham, the plaintiffs are seeking an order of the court stating that Jonathan is not affected by the fourth alteration to the constitution barring Vice-Presidents who succeed their principals from serving more than one full term.

In the suit marked FHC/YNG/CS/86/2022 which is before Justice Isa Dashen, the APC Jonathan and the Independent National Electoral Commission are listed as defendants.