2023: Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos APC governorship primary

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, emerged Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 governorship poll.

Sanwo-Olu, a sole contestant, emerged candidate at the APC 2023 Governorship primary, held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly, Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island.

Five delegates from 245 wards across 20 recognized Local Government Areas cast participated.

1,198 out of 1,225 registered State delegates were officially accredited for the exercise.

Voting started at about 2.pm and lasted for about 4pm before sorting and counting took place.

Earlier, heavy rainfall rudely abrupted the process.The rain which started at about 2. 20 pm, collapsed the roof of large podium provided, which led to suspension of the exercise temporarily.

Officials and delegates had to take refuge in the hall of the stadium for safety.

Personalities at the event were: Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, members of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, state Executive Council, leaders and chieftains of the APC.

Members of the Lagos State Governorship Primary Election Committee of APC had barred one of the aspirants from the venue of the primary.

One of the contenders of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Minerals Resources was barred from the venue when he showed up for the exercise.

Other contestant is Olawale Oluwo, a former Commissioner for Energy and Minerals Resources under immediate past administration of Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Mustapha, resigned about 14 months ago and declared to vie against Sanwo-Olu picking up the N50 million governorship form of the party.

Sanwo-Olu during the exercise poolled 1,170 votes to emerge winner.