The National Coordinator Southern And Middle Belt Leadership Forum, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has described the late spokesman of Pan Yoruba sociocultural group Afenifere, Chief Yinka Odumakin as a great advocate for a better Nigeria, an uncompromising fighter for a restructured Nigeria.

“Our Secretary in the Southern And Middle Belt Leadership Forum, has taken a bow, an irrepressible advocate for a restructured Nigeria has gone to his Maker, advocate of good governance has gone to his Creator, a friend and compatriot has bowed to death,” Nwodo said in a statement on Saturday.

“Yinka Odumakin was my friend, my ally, my compatriot, my fellow traveler in a committed journey to a better Nigeria.”

Chief Nwodo who was the immediate past President General of Pan Igbo Organization, Ohanaeze, said that Yinka’s death must energize latent potentialities in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

He said that Yinka gave his all so that Nigeria can be better. He spoke out, he poured his heart out in his writings, he mobilized his people to stand up for their convictions, he forgot family and self so that his country can survive. He has bowed out in circumstances where better facilities would have saved him.

Nwodo said further, “Let us bury him by standing up for his convictions. Let us bury him with a resolve to never falter in our reddiness to make whatever sacrifice we are called to make to ensure that our country is rescued from the cliff of catastrophe that it is descending into.”

Chief Nwodo who condoled his immediate family and the Afenifere leadership declared to Yinka his soul mate in restructuring struggle, “Fare thee well my friend and compatriot. I will never let you down!”