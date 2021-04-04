OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has expressed deep sympathy to the wife and family of the spokesperson for Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin who passed away in Lagos on Saturday.

The ADF in a statement by its spokesman, Chief Abia Onyike described the late Odumakin as a patriot who died fighting for a better Nigeria.

The group equally extended its condolence to Afenifere, where it said Odumakin made his mark for decades as the spokesman, as well as the Yoruba Nation as a whole and all freedom fighters in Nigeria.

According to the group, “The death of Comrade ODUMAKIN has created a major vaccum in Nigeria’s liberation movement. He was one of our finest and foremost freedom fighters, having been groomed from his undergraduate days in the 1980s as a frontline progressive student activist. He later played prominent roles in the pro-democracy movement in the 1990s and was in the forefront of the advocacy for a Sovereign National Conference and the quest for the restructuring of the crisis-riden Nigerian federation.

“Odumakin was a gifted journalist and columnist who deployed his media platforms in the struggle for an equitable and just society.

“Odumakin has paid his dues. His death should not slow down the fight for the liberation of Nigeria, rather it should spur and inspire all compatriots to remain focused and united in the search for a new Nigeria.”