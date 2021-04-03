Kunle Idowu

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, today joined hundreds of Nigerians to mourning the death of the spokesperson of apex Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, describing his death as “painful”.

Odumakin died of Covid-19 at a Lagos hospital early Saturday morning.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said that the Southwest lost a courageous human rights activist and fearless public commentator with the passing on of Odumakin

Abiodun posited that while alive, the deceased championed the cause of the Southwest and promoted the ideals of the late sage and Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, which were held dear by the Afenifere.

While noting that the late journalist would be remembered for his timely response to national issues, particularly, ones that affected the Southwest, the governor added that Odumakin lived a good life and fought a good fight.

“For those of us who have followed Odumakin’s trajectory in journalism and activism, he lived a good life and fought doggedly to defend the defenceless. He and his wife were always at the forefront to protest against oppressive government policies,” Abiodun said.

“As the spokesperson of the Afenifere, he discharged his duties diligently and defended the cause of the southwest passionately. He never hid his passion for the Yoruba people and was never timid to speak against any policy that would affect the generality of the nation.

“Though, the activist has gone to the join his Maker, his humane and altruistic activities while on Earth will remain indelible in our hearts.

“I commiserate with his immediate family, especially his wife and ‘Siamese twins’, Joey Odumakin, the Afenifere and indeed, the southwest. I pray that his soul finds comfort in the bosom of the Almighty God. We shall all miss Odumakin. Goodnight, Yinka!”