OBINNA EZUGWU

Founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, has described the late spokesman of Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere as a true patriot who stood for truth and wanted the best for Nigeria.

Uko, who is also the secretary of Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) in a condolence message sent our correspondents, said the late Afenifere scribe truly loved Nigeria and and courageously amplified the only pathway forward, which according to him is restructuring.

“Yinka loved Nigeria and courageously amplified the only pathway to saving Nigeria: restructuring Nigeria,” Uko said.

“He stood on the side of truth and on the side of the masses.

“He, like others who spoke up were seen as not friends of the establishment and the government, but Yinka dutifully continued to advocate good governance and restructuring.”

Uko expressed sympathy for Odumakin wife and children, and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.