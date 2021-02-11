Former Minister of Information and the immediate past president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on Wednesday, led a delegation of Enugu stakeholders to the national assembly to demand the creation of “Adada” from the current Enugu state.

Nwodo met with Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president; Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives; and Idris Wase, deputy speaker, separately and emphasized that no one is against the state creation.

He noted that Adada was approved at the national conference of 2014.

“The proposed Adada state has peculiar characteristics which are; no petition against it within or outside Enugu state, unanimity of demand by all the five south-eastern states, approval at the 2014 national conference and the need for it to make states in Igbo north , three, as it is presently in Igbo south which has Imo, Anambra and Abia states as against Igbo North which presently has only Enugu and Ebonyi as states,” he said.

Lawan, in his response, told the delegation that they took the right step by coming to the National Assembly to make their demand.

“You are in order. You are at the right place. This is the people’s assembly, saddled with the responsibility and mandate of receiving and listening to Nigerians who desire one form of legislative Intervention or the other to ensure that Nigeria is stable, peaceful and that people live in harmony and trust.

“So in your quest for the creation of Adada, you are welcome. We are going to give you every opportunity and support that will be necessary for the creation of the Adada State.

Omo-Agege, on his part, assured the delegation of the support of his committee.

He said, “Since state creation is item 10 out of the 11 thematic areas being considered by the committee, Adada will be given serious consideration.”

However, he advised them to broaden their lobbying scope for the request to go through in June or July, when reports would be submitted.