Rivers United win Nigerian league for the first time

Rivers United have won the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with four games to spare, after week 35 of the league.

The Port Harcourt-based NPFL side claimed their first-ever league title after Plateau United lost to Akwa United, last season’s champions, in Uyo.

Akwa United edged Plateau United 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday.

With four games to play, the Port Harcourt side coached by Stanley Eguma are guaranteed champions courtesy of a 10-point lead over Plateau United, who have three games at hand.

Should Rivers United lose all four remaining games, and the Jos-based side win all of theirs, the new champions would still be ahead by one point.

Rivers United are set to take on Nasarawa United on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital, and a win could extend their lead by 13 points.

By virtue of the league win, Rivers will represent the country at the CAF Champions League next season.

Plateau United will also feature in the top continental tournament as the runner-up of the NPFL 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, MFM, Heartland, Dakkada, Katsina United, Kano Pillars and Abia Warriors are in the battle to avoid relegation.