EPL: Chelsea thrash Villa at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool maintain lead with win City

Chelsea climbed to third in the Premier League standings with a commanding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, continuing their impressive form under head coach Enzo Maresca. The win, which saw Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer find the back of the net, underlined Chelsea’s resurgence as they now sit level on points with Arsenal, both chasing league leaders Liverpool.

The match began in explosive fashion, with Chelsea taking the lead in the fifth minute. Marc Cucurella’s relentless pressing in midfield led to a turnover, allowing him to surge forward and deliver a precise cross. Nicolas Jackson capitalized on the opportunity with a clinical near-post finish, putting the home side in control. Aston Villa, struggling with form and a congested fixture schedule, failed to find a response as their defensive frailties were exposed early.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 36th minute through their captain, Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine maestro displayed his technical prowess by connecting sweetly with a bouncing ball on the edge of the box, striking a half-volley past Emiliano Martinez. The goal marked Fernandez’s second in as many games and provided a commanding cushion for the hosts heading into halftime.

Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, attempted to mount a comeback in the second half but found themselves repeatedly thwarted by Chelsea’s organized defense and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Villa’s best chance came in the 15th minute when Ollie Watkins broke through one-on-one with Sanchez, but the Chelsea keeper made a brilliant save to maintain the clean sheet.

The match was put beyond doubt in the 83rd minute when Cole Palmer produced a moment of magic. The young attacker curled a sublime effort into the top corner, leaving Martinez rooted to the spot. The goal was the perfect capstone to a dominant Chelsea performance, showcasing their attacking flair and tactical discipline under Maresca.

For Aston Villa, the defeat extended their winless streak across all competitions to eight games, a worrying trend for a side that had entered the season with high hopes after securing Champions League qualification. Their congested schedule and mounting injuries have taken a toll, leaving them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Meanwhile, in another high-stakes Premier League clash, Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error following Mohamed Salah’s pressure. Salah doubled the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after City’s second-choice goalkeeper fouled Luis Diaz. The win extended Liverpool’s lead over City to 11 points, further asserting their title credentials.