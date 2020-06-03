Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday in Abuja donated some office items to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) to assist the agency in meeting its mandate.

Mr Edward Kabir, General Manager, NPA Abuja Liason Office, presented 20 desktops, 10 laptops, two printers and accessories to NIDCOM on behalf of the Managing Director, Hadiza Usman.

He said that the gesture was in line with NPA’s Corporate Social Responsibility to improve the commission’s working capacity in meeting its mandate.

“NPA is donating these items this afternoon which comprises of 20 desktops, 10 laptops, two printers and accessories to the commission with the aim of improving its working capacity towards meeting the commission mandate.

“It is not unconnected with the fact that NPA is a responsible corporate organisation that is mindful of the needs of sister MDAs.

“Therefore, we wish to donate these items under our social corporate social responsibility and to also convey the assurance of the MD’s commitment for national development,’’ he said.

Receiving the items, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman of NIDCOM, applauded the NPA’s gesture as the items came at a time the commission was in dire need.

She extended her gratitude to NPA for the thoughtfulness of its corporate social responsibility.

“This is what governance is all about, a sister agency helping a new sister agency at a time when we are in dire need of working items.

The NIDCOM boss also appreciated Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, for their support to the commission at these trying times. (NAN)