Over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana had been re-opened to business by the Ghanaian government, president of traders’ union said.

The president of the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken Ukaoha, disclosed this while on a solidarity visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in November 2019 Ghana Union of Traders Association closed down foreign-run shops said to be violating a Ghanaian law barring non-nationals from operating in the domestic retail space.

He said that the visit was to commend the NiDCOM Chairman for her unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over six months.

Ukaoha said that the ECOWAS protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services shouldn’t be observed in breach but rather in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.

Responding, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the NANTS President, for appreciating Nigeria’s role in the re-opening of Nigerian shops in Ghana.

She attributed the success to President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention, which was multi-level especially at the highest level of diplomacy and bilateral relations between both countries.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian Traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves in a dignified and respectful manner.